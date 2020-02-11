Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.055-3.105, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

