Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.055-3.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.13-1.18 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $97.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

