Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.13-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of 741-755, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.57 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

AKAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

