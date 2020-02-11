Aladdin (ADN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.47 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,154.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.02313033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.04546249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00748807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00865569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00704645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,279,342,285 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

