Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Albany International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.15 EPS.

NYSE AIN opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

