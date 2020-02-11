Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.45 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALXN stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.