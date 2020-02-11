Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.3% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,798,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The company has a market cap of $554.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

