Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Issues Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.