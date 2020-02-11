Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 3.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $822.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $803.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $828.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

