Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALLE opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $137.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

