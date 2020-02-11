Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Allergan worth $97,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.05. 208,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $200.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

