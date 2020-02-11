Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

