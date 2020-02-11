Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1,525.68. 312,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,290.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,509.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

