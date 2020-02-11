Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,508.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.