Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Altagas stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50. Altagas has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$21.84.

ALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.91.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,337.28.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

