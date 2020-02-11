Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,144.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,899.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,814.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,085.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.