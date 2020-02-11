Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,899.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,814.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

