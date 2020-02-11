Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 5,557,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,796. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

