Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMED opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $192.74.

In related news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

