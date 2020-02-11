Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.09. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,417. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

