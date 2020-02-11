American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

