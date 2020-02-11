American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.06 million. American Software reported sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $112.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.46 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $120.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $473.82 million, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

