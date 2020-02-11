American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $105,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.27. 3,231,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

