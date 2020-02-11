American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

