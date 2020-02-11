American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.29% of American Water Works worth $64,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 77.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 746,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,357. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

