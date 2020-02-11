AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,975. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.89, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

