Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

ABCB traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,181. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

