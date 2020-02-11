Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $90.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $90.90 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $97.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $366.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $368.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $355.91 million, with estimates ranging from $344.90 million to $363.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amerisafe by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

