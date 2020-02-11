Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $228.96. 1,933,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,448. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

