Amino Network Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $420,514.00 and approximately $100,769.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.05795313 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00120413 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,925,728 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

