Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000.

AAP stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.