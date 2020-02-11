Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.80. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $23,975,340. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,549. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

