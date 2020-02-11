Analysts Anticipate Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($1.14). Dermira posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dermira.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DERM. Guggenheim cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Dermira has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dermira by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dermira by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

