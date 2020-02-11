Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report $55.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.44 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $196.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.96 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.57 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,653 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,216.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $12,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $20,698,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $41,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

