Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 144,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,734. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

