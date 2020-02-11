Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $236.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.60 million. Kaman reported sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $893.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

