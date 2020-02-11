Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $3.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.82. 7,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $390.21.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

