Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Post $9.07 Earnings Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $947.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $9.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TPL stock opened at $777.46 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $565.10 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $690.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,305 shares of company stock worth $1,733,062 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

