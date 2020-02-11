Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to Announce -$2.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.86) and the highest is ($2.14). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($8.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.62. 25,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,689. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

