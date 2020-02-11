Analysts Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 2,781,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

