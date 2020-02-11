Analysts Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.25. J M Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. 783,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.