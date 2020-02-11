Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.50 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

