Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Announce $3.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at $554,089,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,419.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $227.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

