Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Announce $3.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at $554,089,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,419.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $227.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

