Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

SAP stock opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

