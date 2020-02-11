Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,630,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

