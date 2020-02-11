Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

