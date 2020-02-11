Analysts Expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $649.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.