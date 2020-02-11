Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $1.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,005,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

