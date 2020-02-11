Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,065 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

