Analysts Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.